    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW [Image 6 of 8]

    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with service members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. The 378th ECES’s work underpins strategic posture, joint capability, and service members’ quality of life to maintain the warfighting spirit needed to compete, and win, in the current threat environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 03:31
    Photo ID: 9262029
    VIRIN: 250811-F-CW240-3006
    Resolution: 3288x2190
    Size: 540.4 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    CMSAF
    378thAEW

