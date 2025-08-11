CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with service members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. The 378th ECES’s work underpins strategic posture, joint capability, and service members’ quality of life to maintain the warfighting spirit needed to compete, and win, in the current threat environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)
|08.11.2025
|08.18.2025 03:31
|9262029
|250811-F-CW240-3006
|3288x2190
|540.4 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
