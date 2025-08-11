CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi examines an F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside Airmen assigned to multiple Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadrons within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. EFGSs ensure routine and emergent maintenance tasks are completed for the fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, which are responsible for continuous airpower projection in support of theater objectives and deterrence of adversarial threats in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring papers.)

