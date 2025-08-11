CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi examines an F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside Airmen assigned to multiple Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadrons within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. EFGSs ensure routine and emergent maintenance tasks are completed for the fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, which are responsible for continuous airpower projection in support of theater objectives and deterrence of adversarial threats in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger) (Image has been altered for operational security by blurring papers.)