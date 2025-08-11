Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Transits the Strait of Dover [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Transits the Strait of Dover

    STRAIT OF DOVER

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), passes the Cliffs of Dover in the English Channel, Aug. 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Photo ID: 9261982
    VIRIN: 250817-N-IQ220-1872
    Resolution: 5788x3859
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF DOVER
