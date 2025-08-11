USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Transits the Strait of Dover

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), passes the Cliffs of Dover in the English Channel, Aug. 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)
|08.17.2025
|08.18.2025 02:28
|9261982
|250817-N-IQ220-1872
|5788x3859
|4.1 MB
|STRAIT OF DOVER
|5
|0
Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Transits Strait of Dover
