The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the English Channel, Aug. 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9261981
|VIRIN:
|250817-N-MI259-1004
|Resolution:
|5493x3662
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|ENGLISH CHANNEL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Transits English Channel [Image 2 of 2], by SN Brianna Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Transits Strait of Dover
No keywords found.