USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Transits English Channel

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brianna Barnett 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the English Channel, Aug. 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9261981
    VIRIN: 250817-N-MI259-1004
    Resolution: 5493x3662
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL
