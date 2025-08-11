Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp Blaz conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Roy Chan, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, answers a question during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Aug. 18, 2025. TCCC is a joint standardized certification being implemented within the Marine Corps to provide non-medical personnel with the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a Corpsman and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 01:57
    Photo ID: 9261958
    VIRIN: 250815-M-KI408-1013
    Resolution: 5511x3676
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    This work, Camp Blaz conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Mark Dvoskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC, Marine, Camp Blaz, Guam, TCCC, Training

