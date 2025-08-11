U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Roy Chan, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, answers a question during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Aug. 18, 2025. TCCC is a joint standardized certification being implemented within the Marine Corps to provide non-medical personnel with the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a Corpsman and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 01:57
|Photo ID:
|9261958
|VIRIN:
|250815-M-KI408-1013
|Resolution:
|5511x3676
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care training [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Mark Dvoskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.