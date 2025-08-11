Camp Blaz conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Roy Chan, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, answers a question during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Aug. 18, 2025. TCCC is a joint standardized certification being implemented within the Marine Corps to provide non-medical personnel with the medical skills necessary to ensure lifesaving treatment can be rendered in the absence of a Corpsman and improve the survivability of those wounded or injured in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)