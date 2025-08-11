Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Assault Graduation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Assault Graduation

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers pose for a photo after earning their Air Assault Badge following a graduation ceremony Aug. 15, 2025 at Camp Casey, South Korea. The Air Assault Badge can be earned after graduating the 10-day course from the Air Assault School, which tests soldiers on their' physical endurance and mental capacity. (Republic of Korea photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 22:16
    Photo ID: 9261837
    VIRIN: 250815-A-ZF147-2045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.39 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault Graduation, by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    Camp Casey
    210 FAB
    Ruck March
    Air Assault
    Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download