Air Assault Graduation

Soldiers pose for a photo after earning their Air Assault Badge following a graduation ceremony Aug. 15, 2025 at Camp Casey, South Korea. The Air Assault Badge can be earned after graduating the 10-day course from the Air Assault School, which tests soldiers on their' physical endurance and mental capacity. (Republic of Korea photo by KPFC Seok Hoon Yoon)