    NRC Fallon Sailor 360 Training [Image 2 of 2]

    NRC Fallon Sailor 360 Training

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Lt. Andrew Serafico 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    U.S. Navy Selected Reserve Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Fallon participate in a Sailor 360 session during the drill weekend. The Navy-wide Sailor 360 is executed as a command-developed leadership program tailored to improve the quality of its enlisted leaders by creating a culture of growth using a combination of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring. NRC Fallon delivers Northern Nevada’s Navy Reserve combat power to the right place, at the right time, every time by executing readiness programs, grooming resources assigned and ensuring they are ready to be activated in support of the U.S. Navy’s global operations.

