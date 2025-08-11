USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (Aug. 17, 2025) - Cmdr. John W. Roman, assigned to USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), reaches out to embrace his child after completing a summer deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations as part of Continuing Promise 2025 Aug. 17, 2025. Comfort completed six mission visits to Grenada, Panama, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, providing direct care to thousands of patients. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)