Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025 [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (Aug. 17, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joelle Cope, assigned to USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), embraces her child after completing a summer deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations as part of Continuing Promise 2025 Aug. 17, 2025. Comfort completed six mission visits to Grenada, Panama, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, providing direct care to thousands of patients. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9261541
    VIRIN: 250817-N-TF680-1399
    Resolution: 3965x2832
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSC
    United We Sail
    Continuing Promise 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download