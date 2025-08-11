USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Returns From Continuing Promise 2025

Norfolk, Va. (Aug. 17, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joelle Cope, assigned to USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), embraces her child after completing a summer deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of operations as part of Continuing Promise 2025 Aug. 17, 2025. Comfort completed six mission visits to Grenada, Panama, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, providing direct care to thousands of patients. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9261541
|VIRIN:
|250817-N-TF680-1399
|Resolution:
|3965x2832
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
