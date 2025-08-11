USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk Naval Station after Completing CP25

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) man the rails during Comfort’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025 Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9261488
|VIRIN:
|250817-A-LS473-1165
|Resolution:
|4411x2941
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
