    USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk Naval Station after Completing CP25

    USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk Naval Station after Completing CP25

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. – Family and friends wait for the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as she pulls into Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025 Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9261485
    VIRIN: 250817-A-LS473-1136
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

