USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk Naval Station after Completing CP25

NORFOLK, Va. – The command triad of the Military Treatment Facility aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) man the rails during Comfort’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25) Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)