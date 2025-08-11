USNS Comfort Returns to Norfolk Naval Station after Completing CP25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. – Michael Cook, ship master, Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), guides the ship into port during Comfort’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025 Aug. 17, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Hunter)