    USNS Comfort Returns Home After CP25 Mission

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) man the rails during Comfort’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25) Aug. 17, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

