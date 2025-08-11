USNS Comfort Returns Home After CP25 Mission

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) man the rails during Comfort’s homecoming to Naval Station Norfolk after completing Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25) Aug. 17, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
USNS Comfort Returns Home After Continuing Promise 2025
