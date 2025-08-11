Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Guam for a port visit [Image 1 of 2]

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Guam for a port visit

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    08.17.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 17, 2025) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Guam for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 17. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

