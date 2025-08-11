USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Guam for a port visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 17, 2025) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) arrives in Guam for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 17. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)