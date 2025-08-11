Seabees Patch Potholes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Equipment Operator 1st Class Fabian Monroy, Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Galvez and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Daniel Ruvalcaba assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 18, patch pot holes on Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, California, August 9, 2025. Reservists assigned to NCB 18 are on their Annual Training assignment, working to improve infrastructure and facilities for Sailors and civilians stationed on the island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)