Seabees Patch Pot Holes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 18, repair a pothole on Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, California, August 9, 2025. Reservists assigned to NCB 18 are on their Annual Training assignment, working to improve infrastructure and facilities for Sailors and civilians stationed on the island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)