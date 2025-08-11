Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Patch Pot Holes

    Seabees Patch Pot Holes

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Meyer 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 18

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 18, repair a pothole on Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, California, August 9, 2025. Reservists assigned to NCB 18 are on their Annual Training assignment, working to improve infrastructure and facilities for Sailors and civilians stationed on the island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 9261105
    VIRIN: 250809-N-DG088-1223
    Resolution: 4411x3409
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
