Seabees Patch Pot Holes

Equipment Operator 2nd Class Daniel Ruvalcaba, Equipment Operator 3rd Class Cesar Meza, and Equipment Operator 3rd Class David Galvez assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 18, patch potholes on Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, California, August 9, 2025. Reservists assigned to NCB 18 are on their Annual Training assignment, working to improve infrastructure and facilities for Sailors and civilians stationed on the island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)