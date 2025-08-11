Culinary Specialists Prepare Fruit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Demma and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Sean Simonson assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 18, chop fruit at the galley on Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, California, August 7, 2025. Reservists assigned to NCB 18 are on their Annual Training assignment, working to improve infrastructure and facilities for Sailors and civilians stationed on the island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)