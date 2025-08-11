U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show

Staff Sgt. Kyle Mead of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies his parachute over the city of Chicago on 16 August 2025. The parachute jump was part of the Chicago Air and Water Show events in Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)
