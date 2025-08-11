Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Chicago Air and Water Show

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Schmertzler and Sgt. Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly the American flag over the city of Chicago on 16 August 2025. The parachute jump was part of the Chicago Air and Water Show events in Chicago, Ill. (U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Golden Knights
    Chicago Air and Water Show
    USAPT
    Army
    Chicago
    Airshow

