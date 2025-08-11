Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees Renovate Berthing [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seabees Renovate Berthing

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Meyer 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 18

    Builder 2nd Class Sergio Ochoa and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Christopher Pohlmann, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 18, cut ceiling tiles as part of a renovation project on Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, California, August 7, 2025. Reservists assigned to NCB 18 are on their Annual Training assignment, working to improve infrastructure and facilities for Sailors and civilians stationed on the island. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 22:06
    Photo ID: 9261090
    VIRIN: 250807-N-DG088-1033
    Resolution: 5066x3582
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Renovate Berthing [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Repair Road
    Seabees Repair Road
    Seabees Renovate Berthing
    Culinary Specialists Prepare Fruit
    Seabees Renovate Berthing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Clemente Island (SCI)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download