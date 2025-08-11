Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing Fitness Test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 115th Fighter Wing complete the second lap of their 1.5-mile run during their annual fitness test at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2025. The run is typically the final portion of the Air Force fitness test, which assesses upper body and core strength as well as cardiovascular endurance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jessica Duch)