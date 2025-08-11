Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORCM Nicole Rios meets with Senior Enlisted Academy Class 287. [Image 2 of 3]

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Martin Garabedian 

    U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy

    NEWPORT, R.I. (August 12, 2025). Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Nicole C. Rios speaks with Senior Enlisted Academy Class 287 about the importance of the Reserve Force and how integration with the active-duty component is vital to warfighting success.

