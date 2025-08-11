Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250729-N-KD696-1013

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250729-N-KD696-1013

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Hernandez 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (July. 29, 2025) – Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) Sailors conduct convoy operations during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) 25 at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Cheatham Annex. NAVELSG provides expeditionary logistics capabilities including cargo handling, bulk fuel, postal operations, ordnance handling, and expeditionary communications support worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose L. Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 12:49
    Photo ID: 9259353
    VIRIN: 250729-N-KD696-1013
    Resolution: 4986x3140
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250729-N-KD696-1013, by CPO Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVELSG Demonstrates Reserve Readiness During MOBEX 25

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVELSG
    Warfighting
    MOBEX
    Cargo
    Expeditionary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download