WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (July. 29, 2025) – Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) Sailors conduct convoy operations during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) 25 at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Cheatham Annex. NAVELSG provides expeditionary logistics capabilities including cargo handling, bulk fuel, postal operations, ordnance handling, and expeditionary communications support worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose L. Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9259353
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-KD696-1013
|Resolution:
|4986x3140
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
NAVELSG Demonstrates Reserve Readiness During MOBEX 25
