PISAJ 21 class visits McEntire Joint National Guard Base to learn about aircraft maintenance

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Ortiz, Spanish language interpreter for Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21, translates a PISAJ participant’s question during a brief about natural disaster response from a UH-64 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Aug. 13, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan and directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)