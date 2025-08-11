Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PISAJ 21 class visits McEntire Joint National Guard Base to learn about aircraft maintenance [Image 68 of 69]

    PISAJ 21 class visits McEntire Joint National Guard Base to learn about aircraft maintenance

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Colombian army Sgt. Maj. Hector Saa Mesias, student at the Colombian Armed Forces Sergeants Major Academy and Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 participant, asks a question about search and rescue operations during a brief about natural disaster response from a UH-64 Black Hawk helicopter pilot assigned to 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Aug. 13, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan and directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 09:24
    Photo ID: 9258716
    VIRIN: 250813-A-JF826-1640
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 20.74 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, PISAJ 21 class visits McEntire Joint National Guard Base to learn about aircraft maintenance [Image 69 of 69], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    South Carolina National Guard
    U.S. Southern Command
    Ejercito Nacional de Colombia
    Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía
    PISAJ21

