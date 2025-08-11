U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson passes the flag to Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Woods, U.S. Africa Command Senior Enlisted Leader during the U.S. AFRICOM Change of Command ceremony on Kelley Barracks on Stuttgart, Germany on August 15, 2025. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley formally transferred command to Gen. Anderson. (U.S. AFRICOM photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)