    The Roots of Readiness: Setting the Foundation for the Navy Dental Corps

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by André B. Sobocinski, Historian 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. A photo collage highlighting the founding of the Navy Dental Corps of the U.S. Navy Dental Corps. Each year on August 22, Navy Medicine marks the anniversary of the Dental Corps from its beginnings in 1912 to over 1,400 dedicated active duty and reserve dentists representing 17 specialized fields. Collage features a dental operatory used at Naval Hospital Washington, D.C., early members of Navy dentistry, and the sloop of war USS Mohican (1883), a ship that regularly employed enlisted dentists prior to the establishment of the Dental Corps. All photographs except for image of USS Mohican are from the BUMED Archives. The USS Mohican image is from the photographic collection of the Navy History and Heritage Command (NHHC). (U.S. Navy photo collage designed by André B. Sobocinski)

    Navy Medicine
    Navy History
    dentistry
    Navy Dental Corps
    AmericasNavy250

