    Korean War remains returned to South Korea via Osan Air Base

    Korean War remains returned to South Korea via Osan Air Base

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command Honor Guard members salute a transfer case containing the remains of four Turkish soldiers from the Korean War, at Osan Air Base Aug. 14. The remains were transferred from the Defense MIA/KIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii to South Korea for further identification.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9258411
    VIRIN: 250814-N-YQ363-1682
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Korean War remains returned to South Korea via Osan Air Base, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean War
    Turkey
    South Korea

