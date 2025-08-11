Louisiana National Guard’s 528th Engineer Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Brig. Gen. John Plunkett, special assistant to the adjutant general of Louisiana, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Robert L Bratton, outgoing commander of the 528th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at Sterlington Middle School in Sterlington, La., on August 9, 2025. Bratton relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Giering during the ceremony. The 528th EN BN, headquartered in Monroe, plays a critical role in supporting combat and domestic missions with specialized engineering capabilities, including construction, route clearance and emergency response operations.
