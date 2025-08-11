Louisiana National Guard’s 528th Engineer Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STERLINGTON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Brig. Gen. John Plunkett, special assistant to the adjutant general of Louisiana, presents the unit guidon to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Giering, incoming commander of the 528th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at Sterlington Middle School in Sterlington, La., on August 9, 2025. Lt. Col. Jeffrey Giering, the incoming commander of the 528th Engineer Battalion, assumed command from Lt. Col. Robert L. Bratton, the outgoing commander of the 528th Engineer Battalion, during a formal passing of the unit colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility. The 528th EN BN, headquartered in Monroe, plays a critical role in supporting combat and domestic missions with specialized engineering capabilities, including construction, route clearance and emergency response operations.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 23:17
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-BH298-1214
    Location: STERLINGTON, LOUISIANA, US
    528th Engineer Battalion
    Louisiana Army National Guard
    Protect What Matters
    Louisiana National Guard

