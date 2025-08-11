Louisiana National Guard’s 528th Engineer Battalion holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. John Plunkett, special assistant to the adjutant general of Louisiana, presents the unit guidon to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Giering, incoming commander of the 528th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at Sterlington Middle School in Sterlington, La., on August 9, 2025. Lt. Col. Jeffrey Giering, the incoming commander of the 528th Engineer Battalion, assumed command from Lt. Col. Robert L. Bratton, the outgoing commander of the 528th Engineer Battalion, during a formal passing of the unit colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility. The 528th EN BN, headquartered in Monroe, plays a critical role in supporting combat and domestic missions with specialized engineering capabilities, including construction, route clearance and emergency response operations.