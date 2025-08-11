BSRT Session Highlights Spiritual, Medical, and Dental Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 311th ESC participated in a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) session led by Chaplain (Maj.) Jay Yoon, focusing on spiritual readiness through the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. Col. Diana Zschaschel, command surgeon for the 79th TSC, attended to discuss medical and dental readiness and identify the challenges soldiers are facing. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)