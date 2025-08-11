Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BSRT Session Highlights Spiritual, Medical, and Dental Readiness

    BSRT Session Highlights Spiritual, Medical, and Dental Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Soldiers of the 311th ESC participated in a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) session led by Chaplain (Maj.) Jay Yoon, focusing on spiritual readiness through the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. Col. Diana Zschaschel, command surgeon for the 79th TSC, attended to discuss medical and dental readiness and identify the challenges soldiers are facing. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 22:26
    This work, BSRT Session Highlights Spiritual, Medical, and Dental Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    311th ESC Strengthens Readiness with BSRT Session

