    Nordhaus visits Joint Task Force - D.C. Guardsmen [Image 8 of 11]

    Nordhaus visits Joint Task Force - D.C. Guardsmen

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Soldiers of the District of Columbia National Guard working as part of Joint Task Force - D.C., Washington, D.C., Aug. 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These Soldiers provide critical support, such as crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 21:20
    Photo ID: 9258138
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-VX744-1481
    Resolution: 6230x4153
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
