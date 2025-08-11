Nordhaus visits Joint Task Force - D.C. Guardsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Soldiers of the District of Columbia National Guard working as part of Joint Task Force - D.C., Washington, D.C., Aug. 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These Soldiers provide critical support, such as crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)