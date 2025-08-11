US Army Airborne EOD techs participate in international static line parachute competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians participated in Leapfest 2025, at Exeter, Rhode Island, Aug. 2, 2025. The 767th EOD Company and 722nd EOD Company from the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, competed against 53 Army, Air Force and international teams.