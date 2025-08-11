Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Airborne EOD techs participate in international static line parachute competition [Image 3 of 3]

    US Army Airborne EOD techs participate in international static line parachute competition

    EXTER, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Airborne Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians participated in Leapfest 2025, at Exeter, Rhode Island, Aug. 2, 2025. The 767th EOD Company and 722nd EOD Company from the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, competed against 53 Army, Air Force and international teams.

    Leapfest
    20th CBRNE Command
    722nd EOD Company
    767th EOD Company
    Fort Bragg

