Sea-based Petroleum Distribution System demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VA, Aug. 6, 2025 -- Program Executive Officer Industrial Infrastructure Mark Edelson discusses the prototype Sea-based Petroleum Distribution System (SPDS) during a demonstration at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Aug. 6. Designed to replace and significantly improve upon the legacy Offshore Petroleum Distribution System, SPDS will supply bulk fuel to land forces from the sea in expeditionary and contested environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Imani Nave Bloodsaw)