    Sea-based Petroleum Distribution System demonstration [Image 1 of 5]

    Sea-based Petroleum Distribution System demonstration

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office-Industrial Infrastructure

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VA, Aug. 6, 2025 -- Program Executive Officer Industrial Infrastructure Mark Edelson discusses the prototype Sea-based Petroleum Distribution System (SPDS) during a demonstration at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Aug. 6. Designed to replace and significantly improve upon the legacy Offshore Petroleum Distribution System, SPDS will supply bulk fuel to land forces from the sea in expeditionary and contested environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Imani Nave Bloodsaw)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 12:20
    Photo ID: 9256842
    VIRIN: 250806-N-NB087-9836
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    SPDS demonstrates expeditionary fuel transfer capability at JEB Little Creek

    NAVFAC
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    NSWC Carderock Division
    expeditionary

