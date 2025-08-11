Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment Live Fire Exercise Drone Integration [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment Live Fire Exercise Drone Integration

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Bartlett, assigned to the Multi-Purpose Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operates a PDW C-100 drone remotely for integration into a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 12, 2025. As part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative, the PDW C-100 drone enhances warfighting readiness by providing real-time intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling efficient decision-making and greater adaptability in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 12:10
    Photo ID: 9256840
    VIRIN: 250812-A-AS519-6950
    Resolution: 5175x3613
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

