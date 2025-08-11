1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment Live Fire Exercise Drone Integration

U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Bartlett, assigned to the Multi-Purpose Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operates a PDW C-100 drone remotely for integration into a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 12, 2025. As part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative, the PDW C-100 drone enhances warfighting readiness by providing real-time intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling efficient decision-making and greater adaptability in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
