HGAC | 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Cadet Hannah Weishaar, Vanderbilt University, assigned to 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, tosses a practice grenade during the hand grenade assault course at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 17, 2025. The hand grenade assault course reinforces movement training while introducing grenade skills. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office