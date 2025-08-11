Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HGAC | 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    HGAC | 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Ethan House, Texas A&M University, assigned to 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, looks towards his target during the hand grenade assault course at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 17, 2025. The hand grenade assault course reinforces movement training while introducing grenade skills. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

