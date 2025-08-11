HGAC | 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Ethan House, Texas A&M University, assigned to 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, looks towards his target during the hand grenade assault course at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 17, 2025. The hand grenade assault course reinforces movement training while introducing grenade skills. | Photo by Andrew Fuhrman, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office