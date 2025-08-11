Group and Zero | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Cadet assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, assesses his accuracy during group and zero training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 15, 2025. The training is used to confirm that Cadets’ weapons are accurately scoped and allows them to perfect their aim before qualifying with their M4 carbines. | Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office