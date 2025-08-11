Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Group and Zero | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

    Group and Zero | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, check their accuracy during group and zero training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 15, 2025. The training is used to confirm that Cadets’ weapons are accurately scoped and allows them to perfect their aim before qualifying with their M4 carbines. | Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office

