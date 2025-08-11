Nordhaus, Raines address 54th annual EANGUS conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, address the 54th annual conference of the Enlisted Association National Guard of the United States, Reno, Nevada, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)