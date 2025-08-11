Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct flight quarters with HSC 9 [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct flight quarters with HSC 9

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    250812-N-HE318-1084 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 12, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Pablo Canilang signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), August 12, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025
    Photo ID: 9256170
    VIRIN: 250812-N-HE318-1084
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct flight quarters with HSC 9 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

