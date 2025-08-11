USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct flight quarters with HSC 9

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250812-N-HE318-1084 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 12, 2025) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Pablo Canilang signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), August 12, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)