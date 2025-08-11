USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct flight quarters with HSC 9

250812-N-HE318-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 12, 2025) – Sailors prepare an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), August 12, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 04:00
|Photo ID:
|9256166
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-HE318-1079
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
