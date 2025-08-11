950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, far left, gives opening remarks during a change of command and activation ceremony at the Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. The group activated Detachments 1 and 2, and welcomed a new commander to the 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)