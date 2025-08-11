U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, far left, gives opening remarks during a change of command and activation ceremony at the Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. The group activated Detachments 1 and 2, and welcomed a new commander to the 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9255037
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-JY834-1020
|Resolution:
|6057x4326
|Size:
|12.96 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anna Smith