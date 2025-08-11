Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. C. Ryan Cox, outgoing 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, relinquishing command of the squadron during a change of command and activation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. The 17 EWS is responsible for conducting electromagnetic spectrum operations assessments to support Air Operations Centers and Air Component Command staffs worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:43
    Photo ID: 9255036
    VIRIN: 250808-F-JY834-1032
    Resolution: 3259x4888
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Activation
    EMSO
    950 SWG
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download