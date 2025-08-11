950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Johnson, 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, right, during a change of command and activation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. The 17 EWS is responsible for conducting electromagnetic spectrum operations assessments to support Air Operations Centers and Air Component Command staffs worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9255035
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-JY834-1036
|Resolution:
|3349x5023
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
