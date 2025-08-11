Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Pratt, 950 SWG Detachment 1 commander, right, during a change of command and activation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. During the ceremony, the group activated two detachments and welcomed a new commander to the 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:43
    Photo ID: 9255033
    VIRIN: 250808-F-JY834-1040
    Resolution: 2741x3838
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron
    950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Activation
    EMSO
    950 SWG
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download