950th Spectrum Warfare Group activates two detachments, welcomes new commander to 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Pratt, 950 SWG Detachment 1 commander, right, during a change of command and activation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. During the ceremony, the group activated two detachments and welcomed a new commander to the 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)